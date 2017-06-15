Road Rage Suspect Arrested After Facebook Video Surfaces

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A road rage suspect has been arrested after video of an altercation with another driver surfaced on Facebook.
About 1:15 p.m. on Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding road rage and an assault incident that happened the day before in the 2100 block of Old Stage Road.
The victim told investigators that he was driving slowly down Old Stage Road when he was tailgated by a driver in a Chevrolet Suburban, later identified as the suspect. The suspect, Chad Huntsinger, apparently tried to pass the victim on a narrow and curvy part of Old Stage Road and said he was almost run off the road.
The suspect then yelled profanities at the victim, who continued to drive and eventually pulled over in a lot with other vehicles.
The victim’s girlfriend used her cell phone to record the altercation with Huntsinger, which started with him yelling at the victim through the window. That’s when Huntsinger reached into the vehicle and struck the victim multiple times.
Huntsinger, 29, has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, assault in the third degree, harassment and menacing.