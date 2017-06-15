Latest Forecast: Late Spring Heat Grips Colorado To End The Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of us called Wednesday “warm”. We officially hit 87°. Many of us will consider Thursday “hot” with highs reaching at least 90° in the metro area. That’s far above normal for the middle of June. Our normal high temperature in Denver on June 15 is 82°.
It will also stay dry statewide on Thursday with virtually zero chance for a shower or thunderstorms.
Friday will be even hotter with high temperatures coming within a few degrees of the record for June 16 which is 95° set in 1906.
A cold front will move into Wyoming Saturday and should then drop into Colorado Saturday night. The front will try to produce a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening but a lack a moisture should mean limited rainfall. And behind the front, it will not be as warm for Father’s Day with highs in the lower 80s on Sunday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.