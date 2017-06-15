Latest Forecast: Late Spring Heat Grips Colorado To End The Week

June 15, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of us called Wednesday “warm”. We officially hit 87°. Many of us will consider Thursday “hot” with highs reaching at least 90° in the metro area. That’s far above normal for the middle of June. Our normal high temperature in Denver on June 15 is 82°.

It will also stay dry statewide on Thursday with virtually zero chance for a shower or thunderstorms.

Friday will be even hotter with high temperatures coming within a few degrees of the record for June 16 which is 95° set in 1906.

A cold front will move into Wyoming Saturday and should then drop into Colorado Saturday night. The front will try to produce a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening but a lack a moisture should mean limited rainfall. And behind the front, it will not be as warm for Father’s Day with highs in the lower 80s on Sunday.

5day Latest Forecast: Late Spring Heat Grips Colorado To End The Week

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Late Spring Heat Grips Colorado To End The Week

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch