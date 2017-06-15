Man Sentenced After Falling 40 Feet During Parkour

June 15, 2017 9:38 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A man who fell 40 feet down the chimney of a Denver loft building and had to be rescued pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on Thursday.

Dustin Hinkle, 26, was sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing charges.

Dustin Hinkle (credit: Denver Police)

He told CBS4 that he and a couple of friends were making a Parkour video on the roof of the Denver City Lofts near 17th and Champa when something went wrong.

“I didn’t even believe in God before this,” Hinkle said. “That’s a real mind-opener right there. I fell 40 feet, and I’m alive.”

Hinkle said that he was running, climbing, and jumping on top of the building when he dropped down onto a chimney cover that fell through.

After plummeting 40 feet, officials said that a cable caught his fall but Hinkle was stuck inside the chimney for almost two hours.

Copter4 flew over the chimney rescue (credit: CBS)

Firefighters entered a vacant apartment unit and tore through brick to get him out.

Jayce Anderson (credit: CBS)

Hinkle’s friends Jayce Anderson, 23 and Mary Jo McHugh, 20, were also charged with trespassing and with interference of a police officer for allegedly running from police.

Mary Jo McHugh (credit: CBS)

