One Business Bounces Back After Damaging Hail Storm

By Melissa Garcia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A third store at Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood is re-opening after a major hail storm forced the mall to close, some stores will stay shuttered for months.

Jumpstreet is scheduled to re-open on Friday at 11 a.m. months ahead of when the rest of the mall is expected to reopen in November in time for the holiday shopping season.

The indoor trampoline park was one of 91 mall businesses that were left scrambling on the afternoon of May 8 as golf-ball sized hail pierced through the roof and millions of gallons of water poured in.

The mall closure affected companies and customers.

“I walk in the mall, so for me, (the closure) was a big deal,” explained Debbie Bollig. “I can’t wait until it opens up again so I can walk indoors, especially when it’s hot (outside).”

With mall traffic halted, staff at some stores nearby said they were struggling to get customers in the door.

“It’s definitely different,” said shopper Amanda Kennedy, of the atmosphere around the mall. “(There are) a lot less people because not a lot of them know that (the stores) are open.”

Business at other stores, however, was picking up quickly.

“We’re just really excited to welcome the guests back,” said Jamie Stevens, Store Team Leader at Target Denver West.

Stevens said that as Colorado Mills mall’s anchor superstore, Target Denver West was able to re-open its doors within just a few days of when the storm hit. The store is back in full operation.

“We did experience a lull, but every day we have been seeing an increase of guest traffic. And especially (since) we’re fully up and running. The store looks beautiful. We’re fully in stock,” Stevens said.

Target hired new staff members who had lost their jobs from mall stores that will remain closed for months.

Mall management expects to complete renovation in time for the 2017 holiday shopping season.

