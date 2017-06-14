DIA Picked For TSA Airport Fingerprint Pilot Program

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Wednesday the TSA will test out new technology at Denver International Airport that allows passengers to use their fingerprints instead of boarding passes and IDs.

The new system will be limited to TSA PreCheck passengers who volunteer and who in some cases have already been fingerprinted.

A swipe of the hand will connect their fingerprints with their boarding pass, eliminating the need for a hard copy or identification card.

“TSA looks at technologies and intelligence capabilities that allow us to analyze and secure the travel environment, passengers and their property,” said TSA Acting Assistant Administrator Steve Karoly. “Through these and other technology demonstrations, we are looking to reinvent and enhance security effectiveness to meet the evolving threat and ensure that passengers get to their destinations safely.”

Denver and Atlanta were chosen to participate in the pilot program that will run for several weeks.

The summer travel season is one of the busiest times of the year at DIA, and when asked for their thoughts on the new technology on Tuesday, travelers were supportive.

“I’ve actually lost my drivers license once and was still able to get through security with a lot of extra headache, so having something like a fingerprint would’ve made it even easier,” one passenger said.

The TSA hopes information they collect will lead to long term changes.

The participation is voluntary and those who choose to try the system will still need to have a hard copy of their boarding pass and a picture ID.

