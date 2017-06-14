Mayweather Coming Back To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26

June 14, 2017 4:25 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena. The fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.

“It’s official,” Mayweather said on his Instagram account next to a video poster of both fighters.

gettyimages 686084540 Mayweather Coming Back To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Floyd Mayweather looks on prior to the fight between Gervonta Davis of The United States and Liam Walsh of England in the IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor tweeted several minutes earlier, posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.

Mayweather will fight at the relatively advanced age of 41 in a bout that McGregor has been pushing for months. It finally came together over the last few days, and Nevada boxing officials on Wednesday approved the date for a Mayweather Promotions bout.

Though Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Mayweather a heavy 10-1 favorite, the thought of the fight has excited many in the MMA world. It has also intrigued some in boxing, though most dismiss McGregor’s chances under boxing rules against one of the greatest defensive fighters in history.

Even if the actual bout may not shape up as a great matchup, the run-up to the fight will. Both fighters are noted for their ability to sell their fights, and both have exchanged in trash talking and more to promote their bouts.

The fight will be televised on pay-per-view on Showtime and would likely gross tens of millions of dollars. It comes less than a month before Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez meet in a highly anticipated fight that could rival it for pay-per-view buys.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

