Boy Who Died On Hanging Lake Hike Identified

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The identity of the 8-year-old boy who died while on a hike at one of Colorado’s most popular trails has been released but the exact cause of what happened to cause his death is still being investigated.

Noah Ragon from Highlands Ranch was hiking with his family at Hanging Lake in Garfield County on Monday when he was injured and did not survive.

According to the Garfield County Coroner, Noah was hiking with his family and had reached the area of Spouting Rock near the waterfall. He was in the eyesight of his mother.

How he was injured is still being investigated because it is unclear whether Noah slipped, was struck by a falling rock, or something else.

The incident occurred in an area that is open to the public and is commonly an area where visitors stand to have their pictures taken. Some also stand in that area to feel the cooling effects of the mist from the waterfall.

The coroner also said it is common to see children in that area where Noah was standing when the incident occurred.

The cause of death is blunt force injury of the head. The manner of death is an accident.

Additional Information From the Garfield County Coroner’s Office:

The coroner’s office is requesting anyone in the area that may have helped, seen, or heard anything to contact the Garfield County Coroner’s Office on call phone at (970) 319-0311 and speak with a Coroner’s Office Investigator.