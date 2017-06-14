Complex Rescue Effort Brings Out Injured Open Space Employee

By Alan Gionet
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers hauled an injured JeffCo Open Space employee safely off steep slopes near Golden Gate Canyon Tuesday in an effort that brought together a large team of responders.
The Jefferson County worker fell on rocks in the afternoon while looking at land in an area not far from Centennial Cone. Alpine Rescue spokesman Steve Wilson said the worker had a knee injury and probable fracture. He could not make it out on his own.
Rescuers had first to haul him up a steep slope on Douglas Mountain, above Robinson Hill Road, then down a slope to Bear Paw Road.
Alpine Rescue had help in the effort from Golden Gate Fire and JeffoCo Open Space.
It was one of three rescues over 24 hours for Alpine Rescue, which also helped bring a cold 16-year-old down from the slopes of Mt. Evans Tuesday morning. He had spent the night on an isolated cliff on the mountain.
Rescuers also helped a person who had an allergic reaction while on Mt. Bierstadt Tuesday. That person was able to self-evacuate, Wilson said.
