3 Hurt In House Fire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were hurt in a house fire in Commerce City on Wednesday night.
Firefighters rushed to the home in the 15700 block of East 96th Place in Commerce City just before 9 p.m.
When they arrived, crews found the fire burning in the basement. Firefighters rescued one person from the home and the other two were about to get out on their own.
All were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Damage is confined mostly to the basement but the home is likely uninhabitable until Thursday.
What caused the fire is being investigated.