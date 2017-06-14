Desmond Homers To Help Rockies 5-1 Over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (The Sports Xchange) – Rookie right-hander German Marquez pitched five effective innings, reliever Jake McGee escaped a late jam and Ian Desmond homered to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Rockies rookie Raimel Tapia, 2-for-19 coming in, started in place of slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and had four hits.

Marquez (5-3), who threw 80 pitches in three innings against the Cubs on Friday in his previous start, needed 26 pitches to get through the first inning, but the Pirates failed to score.

Desmond led off the second with a solo home run off Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl and Marquez breezed through the next three innings on just 28 pitches.

Kuhl (1-6) walked Desmond leading off the fifth and Tapia followed with infield single. Trevor Story’s single made it 2-0. After a fielder’s choice put runners at first and third, first baseman Josh Bell misplayed Marquez’s bunt, which was ruled a sacrifice, and Tapia scored to make it 3-0.

Andrew McCutchen singled with one out in the Pirates’ fifth. Marquez then hit Francisco Cervelli on the left shoulder. Cervelli, in his first game after coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list, yelled at Marquez, then complained to the umpire, and within seconds both dugouts and bullpens emptied.

Nothing came of it and the Pirates failed to score, even after the runners advanced on a wild pitch, when pinch-hitter Jose Osuna grounded out to end the threat.

Adam Frazier doubled leading off the Pirates sixth and Josh Harrison singled to put runners on first and third. Left-hander Chris Rusin replaced Marquez and threw a double-play ball to Gregory Polanco on his first pitch. Frazier scored, but it could have been worse for the Rockies.

Pinch-hitter Alexi Amarista delivered an RBI single in the seventh for the fourth Rockies’ run. In the bottom of the inning, Cervelli singled with one out. Reliever Adam Ottavino hit Moroff in the leg, then walked David Freese to load the bases. McGee came in for Ottavino. He got Frazier to fly out to short center field and struck out Josh Harrison.

Pat Valaika added a sacrifice fly for Colorado in the ninth.

NOTES: Pirates RHP A.J. Schugel was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for C Francisco Cervelli on the 25-man roster. … Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez was 0-for-24 at the time of his benching. A three-time All-Star, Gonzalez is hitting .215. Rockies manager Bud Black said Gonzalez also would not start Thursday at home against San Francisco. … Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in 16 of the 18 games he has played after dropping to sixth in the lineup, raising his average from .203 to .256.