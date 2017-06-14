Bolles Spends Time With Broncos No. 1 Offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (The Sports Xchange) – First-round pick Garett Bolles looks like he’s headed for the starting lineup — sooner rather than later.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said he wanted Bolles to earn his spot on the first team at left tackle. And while the Utah product isn’t all the way there, he’s reached the point where he is splitting time with veteran Ty Sambrailo on the No. 1 offense.

“It’s a tough spot to play as a rookie, and it takes a lot of football IQ to play that spot in the NFL,” Joseph said. “When he knows what to do, he can block his guy. His talent shows. The ultimate issue is knowing what to do and how to do it, but he’s a first-round pick for a reason. He’s a talent.”

His teammates can see it.

“He’s got the right mentality and he’s stacking some good days together,” Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian said. “I think that’s important for all of us. That’s what we really want to do. He’s learning. He’s not making the same mistake twice a lot of times, which is good. I think he’s special and he’s got a really bright future.”