Another Late Night In Store For Cosby Jury

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case appears ready to work late for the third night in a row.
Jurors asked for testimony about a detective’s interview with Cosby in early 2005. The comedian acknowledged groping Andrea Constand after giving her pills.
Judge Stephen O’Neill says a court reporter is racing to transcribe that portion of last week’s testimony. The jurors ordered strombolis for dinner while they wait.
Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.
The jury has been weighing Cosby’s fate for more than 24 hours over three days.
