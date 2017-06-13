Tornadoes Cause Damage Near Colorado Border

GROVER, Colo. (CBS4)– Damaging tornadoes, funnel clouds and baseball-size hail passed through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska on Monday afternoon.
CBS4 YouReporter Caleb Westering sent in pictures of a tornado near Grover, about 100 miles northeast of Denver on Monday afternoon.
Another tornado was captured on camera in Nebraska. The tornado in Western Nebraska just 30 miles from the Colorado border destroyed some farms and homes in the area.
Baseball-sized hail struck near Nunn. There were no reports of severe damage in Colorado.
The severe weather passed through the states on Monday afternoon.