Explosion Near Home Sends 3 To The Hospital

TIMNATH, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people have been transported to the hospital with critical burn injuries after an explosion near a home.
It happened in the 3300 block of South Country Road 1 in Timnath, which is west of Fort Collins.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire was out when emergency personnel arrived on scene, but they found two adults and one child with critical burn injuries.
The adults were transported to University of Colorado Hospital, and the child to Children’s Hospital.
Witnesses tell sheriff’s deputies, and based on what they found at the home, the occupants were conducting their own excavation project when the explosion occurred.
There are no indications of open gas lines or any type of gas leak from the home, the sheriff’s office says in a news release, but instead a buildup of carbon monoxide may have contributed to the explosion.
According to the release, there is no known threat to the public.