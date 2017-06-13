Python Hides In Man’s Car

June 13, 2017 6:21 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (CBS4) – A man got the scare of his life when his car wouldn’t start.

When Diane Walsh’s husband got in the car, he thought a bad battery was to blame. He popped the hood to check, and a python was there waiting for him.

He tried to scare the snake away with a hose but it just slithered further into the car. It ended up in a wheel well.

It took wildlife officials an hour to get the 3 foot ball python out.

Rescuers say this is a first for them.

It turns out the Walshes left the key fob to their keyless Impala in the car, which is why the car wouldn’t start.

