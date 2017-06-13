With QB Competition Far From Over, Lynch ‘Confident In Where I Am’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With Broncos OTA’s winding down, quarterback Paxton Lynch says he is happy with what he’s shown during the spring practices.

“I am confident in where I am right now, I think the coaches are pretty pleased with how the quarterbacks have played and the offense, too,” Lynch said on Xfinity Monday Live on CBS4. “I think the offense as a whole wants to finish strong and get some good work in and then enjoy this break.”

For the second straight offseason, Lynch is battling to be the Broncos starting quarterback, this year going head-to-head with Trevor Siemian.

“It has been good because I think it has forced both of us to play better and to show up to work day in and day out knowing that you are trying to earn a job,” Lynch said.

Lynch says despite being in a competition, he has tried to just focus on getting better every day.

“There are times where you miss a pass and you are like ‘Dang, I have to complete that,’ but mostly I am focused on making myself better so I can make the guys around me better,” Lynch said.

The Broncos conclude OTAs this week with a minicamp from Tuesday to Thursday, and then break until training camp in late July.