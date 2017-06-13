Officer Helps Rescue Dog Trapped In Lake

CHICAGO (CBS4) – A police officer working a crash jumped into action to save a dog.
The dog was drinking out of Lake Michigan. It leaned over too far and tumbled in.
It struggled back to get onto land, but couldn’t get a grip.
The officer ran over and helped the dog before going back to the crash he was working.
Another officer got a leash on the pup, then put it in a police SUV and drove off. They are still looking for its owner.
Officers believe the dog ran out of one of the cars involved in the crash and toward the lake.