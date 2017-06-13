Crews Search For Source Of Gas Found In Home, Abandoned Well

DEBEQUE, Colo. (CBS4)– Natural gas has been found in a home and abandoned water well on the Western Slope. Now, the investigation has begun into whether the source is from oil and gas development.
Natural gas that leaked from a severed pipeline caused a deadly explosion at a home in Firestone. Two people were killed.
In the Debeque home, an odorless, natural gas was found.
Investigators are not sure if the gas is related to oil and gas development in the area or it can be attributed to natural migration of gas to the surface.
Free natural gas monitors are being distributed to people living in the area, as a precaution.