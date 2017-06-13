Child Dies At Hanging Lake Trail

June 13, 2017 7:21 AM
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A 9-year-old child has died in an apparent fall at the top of a popular trail on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says the incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Monday at the top of Hanging Lake Trail, about 10 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Hanging Lake Trail (credit: CBS)

Glassmire would not release information about the child, other than to say that the child was from Colorado’s Front Range.

Garfield County Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe says reports were that the youth had fallen and hit his or her head.

