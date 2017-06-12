Latest Forecast: Severe T-Storms Possible Monday But Unlikely To Impact Denver Metro Area

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system west of Salt Lake City Monday morning will swing into Wyoming by Monday night. The system will help produce widely scattered strong and severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon mainly across Wyoming and Nebraska. A few isolated thunderstorms may also develop between 2-6 p.m. farther south in northeastern Colorado.

The chance for a thunderstorm impacting the Denver metro area is small (but the chance is higher than zero). The areas more likely to be impacted by an afternoon or early evening thunderstorm include Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling and Julesburg. Regardless we expect gusty winds for virtually everyone. Gusts in the metro area could reach up to 40 mph.

Meanwhile temperatures will be quite warm again on Monday with highs approaching 90° in the metro area. The mountains will top out in the 60s and 70s with a 20% chance for a late day thunderstorm across the high country.

A cold front associated with the storm moving over the Rocky Mountain region on Monday will drop temperatures about 10 degrees for Tuesday and therefore highs will be closer to 80° in the metro area.

Sunny, warm, and dry weather should dominate the weather across most of Colorado from Wednesday through most of Father’s Day weekend. An occasional afternoon thunderstorm in the mountains is the only exception to the dry forecast.

