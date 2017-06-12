‘Money Talks’: New Reward Offered In Case Of Man Killed In His Driveway

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver widow is hoping a new several thousand-dollar reward will help provide new clues to find her husband’s killer.

Henry Wagner, 56, was gunned down in his driveway near East 6th Ave. and North Olive Street the night of April 1. His family is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It’s unfortunate you have to go to those lengths, but money talks,” Wagner’s widow told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Mrs. Wagner asked CBS4 to hide her identity, but she revealed for the first time what happened the night her husband was killed. She said they were at home when she noticed their truck running in their driveway.

“(Henry) went out to turn the truck off and as soon as he went out the garage door, I heard the shots, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop!'” she said.

As a former 911 dispatcher, Mrs. Wagner jumped into action.

“”From the training I have from work, I know you don’t run toward shots,” she explained. “I knew that if he was okay he’d come back inside. So, I called 911 and that’s when the nightmare began.”

Mrs. Wagner said police showed up and kept her inside to ask questions.

“I’m sure they were trying to rule me out as a suspect, but I just kept asking, ‘But what about my husband?'” she said.

Henry never came back inside. Instead, the Army veteran was rushed away in an ambulance and passed away.

“I didn’t know until I got to the hospital,” Mrs. Wagner said through tears.

Months later, police still do not know who killed Henry or why. With a new reward, Mrs. Wagner is hopeful for answers and knows justice will someday be served.

“You don’t get away scot free,” she said tearfully. “You certainly have no right to take away someone’s life for any reason. My husband was a good man. Nobody deserves to die that way.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Henry Wagner is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

