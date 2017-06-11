Hunter Fire Keeps Growing Near Meeker

MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 60 firefighters in Rio Blanco County are continuing to battle a wildfire that keeps growing.
The Hunter Fire has burned more than 600 acres in the Piceance Basin about 20 miles southwest of Meeker. It was 40 percent contained on Sunday evening.
Officials say lightning caused the fire.
Meanwhile, two more wildfires are also burning in northwest Colorado.
The 60-acre Temple Fire sent a firefighter from the U.S. Forest Service to the hospital with leg burns. It was 60 percent contained Sunday.
The Cross Fire also has burned about 55 acres and is also 60 percent contained.
Both fires are located near Craig.
Last Tuesday, fire managers on Colorado’s Western Slope told reporters hot and dry conditions in the region are contributing to an elevated fire danger.
