Bear Startles Footrace Participants

June 11, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Black Bear, Colorado Springs, Garden Of The Gods, Running

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some runners participating in a 10-miler at Garden of the Gods Park on Sunday spotted a black bear along the race course.

Photos provided by Donald Sanborn on Facebook show the bear waiting by the roadside during the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run. At least one person (aside from Sanborn) noticed the bear and began taking pictures.

footrace bear 1 credit donald sanborn Bear Startles Footrace Participants

( credit – Facebook/Donald Sanborn)

Most runners were traveling on the other side of the road and failed to notice the bear until it meandered onto the pavement.

footrace bear 2 credit donald sanborn Bear Startles Footrace Participants

( credit – Facebook/Donald Sanborn)

The bear trotted across the roadway to the astonishment of those runners approaching it.

bear1 Bear Startles Footrace Participants

(credit: Facebook/Donald Sanborn)

No injuries were reported.

The Garden of the Gods 10-mile is the first leg of the Triple Crown series.

 

