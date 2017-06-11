Bear Startles Footrace Participants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some runners participating in a 10-miler at Garden of the Gods Park on Sunday spotted a black bear along the race course.
Photos provided by Donald Sanborn on Facebook show the bear waiting by the roadside during the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run. At least one person (aside from Sanborn) noticed the bear and began taking pictures.
Most runners were traveling on the other side of the road and failed to notice the bear until it meandered onto the pavement.
The bear trotted across the roadway to the astonishment of those runners approaching it.
No injuries were reported.
The Garden of the Gods 10-mile is the first leg of the Triple Crown series.