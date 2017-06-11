15-Year-Old Arrested Following Thornton Girl’s Death

BREAKING NEWS: 15-year-old arrested, suspected of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell in Thornton (Full Story)

June 11, 2017 10:25 AM
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton announced that a 15-year-old male has been arrested and is suspected of killing Kiaya Campbell.

The 10-year-old disappeared Wednesday night and was found on Thursday about a mile-and-a-half from her father’s house.

Kiaya Campbell (credit: CBS)

On Saturday investigators were still collecting evidence near where Campbell’s body was found. Just before midnight Thornton officers arrested the teen. His name is not being released at this time.

Campbell disappeared while with a 15-year-old male who claimed they were separated during a thunderstorm. That teen is the son of Campbell’s father’s girlfriend, and police haven’t said if the person they arrested Saturday is the same teenager.

Authorities said the girl’s body had signs of severe trauma, and they were investigating whether she was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Police released the following statement about the case:

“We would also like to thank the community for their willingness to assist in the search for Kiaya and for all the calls received on the tip line providing information on this case.”

They said they are continuing to investigate the case and ask that anyone with tips call 720-977-5069.

