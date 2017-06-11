Hundreds Attend Festival To Honor Aurora Theater Shooting Victim

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood on Saturday to honor a young man who lost his life in the Aurora movie theater shooting.
The sixth annual Night To Remember beer festival honored Alex Teves and all of the victims of the shooting.
AURORA THEATER SHOOTING: Story Archive | Timeline | Remembering The Victims
Alex was 24 and a member of a beer club at the Copper Kettle Brewing Company when he was killed in a mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora along with 11 others in 2012.
More than 30 breweries, including Copper Kettle, were on hand for the event at the Founder’s Green. The festival included a silent auction, free prize giveaways and custom T-shirts.
All proceeds from the event go to the ACT Foundation, which is short for Alex C. Teves. The group provides funds and opportunities to students with unique needs.