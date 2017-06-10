Body Of Girl In Thornton Homicide Case Had Severe Trauma

June 10, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Kiaya Campbell, Missing Girl, Thornton Missing Girl, Thornton Police Department

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – There was severe trauma to the body of a 10-year-old girl who was found in an open space area behind homes in Thornton, CBS4 has learned.

Investigators are trying to determine if Kiaya Campbell, who was found dead Thursday, had been sexually assaulted.

kiaya campbell1 Body Of Girl In Thornton Homicide Case Had Severe Trauma

Kiaya Campbell (credit: CBS)

The Adams County coroner said the girl did not die as a result of an accident and Thornton police say they are now treating this case is a homicide.

Campbell disappeared while with a 15-year-old boy who claimed they were separated during a thunderstorm. The boy is the son of Campbell’s father’s girlfriend.

Thornton police will not say whether the boy is considered a person of interest in the girl’s death.

investigation1 Body Of Girl In Thornton Homicide Case Had Severe Trauma

(credit: CBS)

On Friday Toni Ybarra came with her children to the makeshift memorial that has been set up near where the body was found.

She said, “so close to home, it’s so sad for the community.”

Flowers, teddy bears and other items have been left by a tree in memory of Kiaya.

A vigil is scheduled to take place Saturday evening.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch