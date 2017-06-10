Body Of Girl In Thornton Homicide Case Had Severe Trauma

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – There was severe trauma to the body of a 10-year-old girl who was found in an open space area behind homes in Thornton, CBS4 has learned.

Investigators are trying to determine if Kiaya Campbell, who was found dead Thursday, had been sexually assaulted.

The Adams County coroner said the girl did not die as a result of an accident and Thornton police say they are now treating this case is a homicide.

Campbell disappeared while with a 15-year-old boy who claimed they were separated during a thunderstorm. The boy is the son of Campbell’s father’s girlfriend.

Thornton police will not say whether the boy is considered a person of interest in the girl’s death.

On Friday Toni Ybarra came with her children to the makeshift memorial that has been set up near where the body was found.

She said, “so close to home, it’s so sad for the community.”

Flowers, teddy bears and other items have been left by a tree in memory of Kiaya.

A vigil is scheduled to take place Saturday evening.

