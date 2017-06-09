SWAT Officer Shares Story Of Transition

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The nation’s first known transgender command level law enforcement officer is transitioning to her new life and role as a leader in the LGBTQ community in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on April 12, 2017.

The 17-year law enforcement veteran, formerly known as Wesley Mumford, is now Lesley.

Despite fear of some push back or rejection, Lesley tells CBS4’s Matt Kroschel in her first media interview since the transition; she has only experienced love and compassion.

Mumford is in charge of the SWAT team and serves as a community liaison with several outside organizations throughout the mountains. She says the community has been supportive and her work family has been there for her through it all.

“I didn’t go into this wanting to be a trail blazer or a role model for other people who may be struggling with their gender identity, but if my story can help others realize it’s okay, I’m totally fine with that,” Mumford said.

“The strength of diversity in our workforce gives the Sheriff’s Office access to a rich range of talent, representing different experiences, perspectives and styles. These differences foster a collaborative and innovative work environment that makes us a better organization on every level,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

He says his office welcomes a diverse workforce that is LGBTQ inclusive and is proud of the equal employment opportunity (EEO) policies and commitment to diversity among its employees.

