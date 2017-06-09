Skyline Beer Garden Opens For The Season

June 9, 2017 7:54 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s craft beer culture is coming to life this summer in downtown Denver at the Skyline Beer Garden.

The craft beer hangout is right under the clock tower at 16th and Arapahoe.

Along with enjoying great beer, visitors can play ping-pong, putt-putt and cornhole. There will also be live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

(credit: CBS)

There is also locally-made brats, house-ground burgers, fresh salads and German pretzels with dipping sauces.

(credit: CBS)

Skyline Beer Garden opened on Friday and will keep serving customers until October 7.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

