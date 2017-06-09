Romney: Clinton Told Me To Take Trump Secretary Of State Job

June 9, 2017 3:14 PM
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney says Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take the job as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Romney made the declaration Friday at a Utah gathering of top GOP officials, donors and business leaders.

Trump briefly considered Romney last year for Clinton’s former job.

Romney says he called “virtually all the former secretaries of state” including Clinton and all of them including Clinton told him to take the job.

The former GOP presidential candidate says he believes he did not get the job because he disagreed with Trump on foreign policy.

Romney was one of Trump’s most strident critics in the 2016 election.

He later seemed embrace Trump when he was considered for the top diplomatic job.

