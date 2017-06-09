Dog Returned To Owner After Car Was Stolen With Him Inside

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado man has been reunited with his dog after his vehicle was stolen from the hospital parking lot with the pooch inside.

Casey Capshaw parked his blue Subaru in the garage at Denver Health Medical Center and rushed in to the emergency room to be with his injured wife.

But, when he returned… the car and his dog were gone.

“It’s shocking, you know there’s a lot of people suffering in here and we don’t have it as bad as a lot of people,” Capshaw said.

Capshaw’s wife, a martial arts teacher from Nederland, coaches children in the Denver metro area twice a week.

On Thursday night while volunteering, she broke her leg and would need emergency surgery.

“She’s okay, she’s in a lot of pain, and I had to tell her about this…I tried to hide it from her.” he said.

Capshaw rushed to the city to be by her side, Levon, his nearly 10-year-old German shepherd mix, was with him.

Levon was left in the car until a family friend could pick him up but before that could happen someone broke into the car and took off with both.

“I rescued him like six years ago… and he’s my buddy,” Capshaw said, fighting back tears.

Friends of the family, social media posts, even the students Capshaw’s wife coaches, spent the entire day searching for Levon.

A Craigslist ad led to his return. Levon was only a few blocks from the hospital.

“We have an amazing community and these people are great people and they care,” he said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.