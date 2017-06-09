Rescuers Save Dog Swept Down Creek

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers saved a dog after she went into the Boulder Creek Thursday.
Sage, a 7-year-old yellow lab, was running off leash on a trail near the Hessie trailhead and Fourth of July Road west of Nederland when she went out of view.
A few moments later Sage’s owner spotted her being swept down the Boulder Creek.
She was able to climb onto a rock in the middle of the creek, but was stranded there until rescuers arrived.
Responders from several departments arrived and performed a technical rescue where Boulder Emergency Squad’s Cliff Rosell forded the creek on a safety line to reach Sage.
Sage was thankfully not injured and brought back safely to shore.
The rescue is a good reminder that, according to Boulder County, snow pack there was over 300% above average for this date, and water levels are well above normal as a result, so it’s good to keep an eye on your furry friends, even keeping them on leashes, while around moving creeks, streams, and rivers.