Police Search For Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Kiaya Campbell was last seen with a friend as they walked to a shopping center in the area of 136th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when the two became separated during the rain storm.
Campbell has not been seen since.
Police are in the area of the 12900 block of Colorado Boulevard, where Campbell was last seen, searching for her.
A Code Red Notification has been issued to notify area residents of the girl’s disappearance.
Campbell is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with brown-blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants and an orange Broncos shirt, carrying a black backpack with gray and white camo on it.
Campbell lives in the Montbello neighborhood of northeast Denver.
Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.