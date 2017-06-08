Parliamentary Vote Could End Poorly For British Majority Party

LONDON (CBS4) – Thursday’s parliamentary vote in the United Kingdom shows a difficult path for the formation of a new government.
One former British government official called the exit poll “completely catastrophic” for the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Theresa May, if it turns out to be accurate.
May called for a snap election with the hopes of increasing her Conservative majority in Parliament, and strengthening Britain’s hand in exit talks with the European Union.
If the exit polls are accurate, it would be difficult for any party to reach the majority of seats needed to put together a governing coalition.
“It’s difficult to see if these numbers were right how they would put together the coalition to remain in office, but equally it’s quite difficult to see how Labour would put together a coalition,” former Treasury chief George Osborne said.