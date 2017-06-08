Latest Forecast: Drier And Warmer Weather Starting To Dominate

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – So far this year the warmest temperature recorded in Denver has been 86°. That will likely change Thursday afternoon when temperatures are expected to reach at least into the upper 80s. The normal high temperature for June 8 is about 80°.

It will also be drier across Colorado on Thursday compared to previous days this week. The chance for a late day thunderstorm in the metro area is less than 20%. Nevertheless, if a thunderstorm manages to impact the I-25 corridor, it could be strong or severe with hail up to 1″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

On Friday there is virtually zero chance for a thunderstorms anywhere in Colorado. It will be sunny, dry, and hot. The record high temperature for June 9 in Denver is 95° set in 2012. We should be close!

And then even hotter weather arrives Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s along the Front Range. The mountains will be in the 70s (valleys in the 80s) with completely dry weather in the high country as well.

