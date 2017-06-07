Officers Make Arrests After Crooks Smash Car Into Front Of Gun Store

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police on Wednesday arrest two people after an attempted smash and grab at a gun store.
Just before 3 a.m. thieves rammed a stolen car through the front door of The Gun Room near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Carr Street in Lakewood. The owner told CBS4 this is the second time his shop has been hit.
Barriers in the front of the store helped stop the thieves from getting in.
The crime caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the store.
Agents started to check other gun stores in the area and found two cars in the parking lot of Green Mountain Guns on Yarrow Street, six miles south of The Gun Room. They say a man went up to the front door and tried to pull on the doors there.
Officers ended up arresting two people.
Both cars were stolen.