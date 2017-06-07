32-Year-Old Pennsylvania Native Dies On Colorado River

June 7, 2017 11:13 AM
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A Pennsylvania native is the second person to die in a river boating accident in Colorado this year.

Authorities say 32-year-old Elyssa McCreight died in a stretch of the Upper Colorado River near Bond on Monday. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says she got trapped in a boat after it high-centered on a hard-shelled fishing boat previously stuck on a rock in what’s known as the “boneyard rapid.” Others in the raft were able to swim out.

The Vail Daily  reports McCreight was a native of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania who lived in the Vail Valley.

On April 30, a man drowned after he was tossed into the water while rafting on the Arkansas River in southern Colorado on a trip organized by a commercial rafting company.

