Nebraska Authorities Take Custody Of Suspect From Denver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have taken custody of an Omaha homicide suspect from Colorado.
Authorities say 31-year-old Antoine C. Johnson was booked Tuesday at Douglas County Corrections on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Johnson was taken into custody in Denver last month and extradited back to Omaha.
Johnson is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Trent Stutheit on April 16 in an apartment complex parking lot. Stutheit was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he later died.
