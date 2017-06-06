Nebraska Authorities Take Custody Of Suspect From Denver

June 6, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Antoine C. Johnson, Trent Stutheit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have taken custody of an Omaha homicide suspect from Colorado.

Authorities say 31-year-old Antoine C. Johnson was booked Tuesday at Douglas County Corrections on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Johnson was taken into custody in Denver last month and extradited back to Omaha.

Johnson is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Trent Stutheit on April 16 in an apartment complex parking lot. Stutheit was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he later died.

