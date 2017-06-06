Broncos Rookie McKenzie Excels At ‘Making Guys Miss’

Broncos rookie Isaiah McKenzie joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Monday’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Isaiah McKenzie left Georgia after his junior year and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
“It’s been great,” said McKenzie of his transition to the NFL. “Long hours, short practices, long meetings, it’s been great though.”
McKenzie is known for his ability as a kick returner and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The Broncos are hoping he can provide a spark in the return game.
“Making guys miss is something I do very well, and I plan on doing it a lot at this level,” said McKenzie about his ability in the return game. “I’m very small, so it’s not that hard.”
McKenzie could also provide a boost for the Broncos offense as a receiver.
“Playing receiver here is kind of similar to playing it at Georgia,” said McKenzie. “I just had to learn the terminology of the plays and learning from the other guys has really helped me out.”
McKenzie and the rest of the Broncos will finish up OTAs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
