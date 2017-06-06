First Responders To Get Help With PTSD

June 6, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Jonathan Singer, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD

DENVER (CBS4)– A new law will help first responders in Colorado get help with post traumatic stress disorder.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the bill into law that will help first responders qualify for worker’s compensation for PTSD.

In the past, if PTSD was caused by something within the normal scope of a job, it wasn’t covered.

Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat representing Boulder County, says the new law will “protect our protectors.”

“This bill will start a national model to ensure that, regardless of your job, you have the right to apply for workers compensation when you’ve got any kind of injury on the job. You let the experts figure out the best course of treatment,” said Singer.

It’s estimated that more than 1,200 first responders in Colorado suffer from PTSD.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch