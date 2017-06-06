Vance Joseph: Gotsis ‘A Second-Round Pick For A Reason’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (The Sports Xchange) – Defensive end Adam Gotsis is still working on the second team in Broncos OTAs, but he is finally starting to look like the player the Broncos said they felt he could be when they selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.
Gotsis batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage in a recent practice and also got his arm up to prevent a throw down the middle.
“He’s a second-round pick for a reason,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said of Gotsis, who originally played Australian rules football before making the conversion in the United States to American football.
“That’s what I saw on tape in college, this guy who we’re seeing now. I’m excited about him. He’s finally healthy and you can tell.”
NFL offseason work is winding down with most of the activities ending soon. The Broncos’ final practice is on Thursday.