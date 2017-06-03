Charges Dropped After Officer Re-Enacts Body Cam Footage

June 3, 2017 3:21 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A Pueblo police officer will be disciplined for re-enacting body camera footage of a car search.

Because of that, prosecutors had to drop drug and weapons charges against a suspect.

Pueblo police say they will discipline Officer Seth Jensen for re-enacting the search of a suspect’s car after it had already been towed away.

The Pueblo Police Department issued this statement: “It should be known that there was never any manipulation of the video although it was determined through an internal investigation that a number of policy violations did take place.”

