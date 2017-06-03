Grab Your Pole, It’s Free Fishing This Weekend

June 3, 2017 1:18 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – For this weekend only, anglers won’t need a license to hook fish on Colorado waters.

Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts its annual free fishing weekend on the first weekend in June. Any other time, a fishing license is required for anyone age 16 and up.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say it’s a chance to introduce newbies, especially children, to fishing.

“The free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive fishing opportunities,” said Doug Krieger, aquatic section manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in a statement. “This is the perfect opportunity for anglers to introduce a friend, family member and, especially, children to one of America’s favorite activities.”

Outdoor recreation is big business in Colorado, and wildlife officials are working to keep younger generations interested in the outdoors.

Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone and receive a temporary authorization number allowing them to fish immediately by calling 800-244-5613.

