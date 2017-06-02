Uber Driver Stabbed, Killed In Chicago Was Formerly A CU Student

June 2, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Grant Nelson, Uber, University of Colorado

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A 34-year-old Illinois man who was working as an Uber driver when he was stabbed to death earlier this week was a former University of Colorado Boulder student.

That’s according to a report by the Chicago Tribune, which states Grant Nelson went to a high school in Illinois before coming to Colorado for college.

grant nelson 2 Uber Driver Stabbed, Killed In Chicago Was Formerly A CU Student

Grant Nelson (credit: CBS)

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with Nelson’s apparently random murder on Tuesday in Lincolnwood.

MORE FROM CBSCHICAGO.COM: No Bail For Girl, 16, Charged With Fatally Stabbing Uber Driver

Eliza Wasni has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death. Prosecutors say she stole a knife and machete before being picked up by Nelson. A few minutes into the ride she then allegedly began hacking at him and stabbing him and ultimately killing him.

CBS Chicago reported that Nelson had dinner with his family prior to going out and driving for Uber that night.

