Interactive Trail Map Includes Biking, Hiking, Motorized Trails

DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado has launched a new online interactive trail map that includes many outdoor activities.
The Colorado Trail Explorer includes 39,000 miles of trails managed by more than 225 jurisdictions across the state.
The map includes hiking, biking and motorized trails.
“The Colorado Trail Explorer builds on our Colorado the Beautiful initiative by giving people quick and easy access to recreational opportunities and more readily connects people with the outdoors,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “Consolidating trail information that traditionally exists in dozens or hundreds of places into a single application makes it easier for Coloradans to find the trail options that might be just beyond their back door or near a favorite destination.”
The online tool allows users to search for trails by name or explore trails across Colorado. Trails and roads in the map are color-coded to indicate their primary use.