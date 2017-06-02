Interactive Trail Map Includes Biking, Hiking, Motorized Trails

June 2, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Biking, Colorado Trail Explorer, Hiking, Interactive Trail Map, John Hickenlooper, Motorized Trails

DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado has launched a new online interactive trail map that includes many outdoor activities.

The Colorado Trail Explorer includes 39,000 miles of trails managed by more than 225 jurisdictions across the state.

The map includes hiking, biking and motorized trails.

trail map2 Interactive Trail Map Includes Biking, Hiking, Motorized Trails

(credit: Colorado Trail Explorer)

“The Colorado Trail Explorer builds on our Colorado the Beautiful initiative by giving people quick and easy access to recreational opportunities and more readily connects people with the outdoors,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “Consolidating trail information that traditionally exists in dozens or hundreds of places into a single application makes it easier for Coloradans to find the trail options that might be just beyond their back door or near a favorite destination.”

The online tool allows users to search for trails by name or explore trails across Colorado. Trails and roads in the map are color-coded to indicate their primary use.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch