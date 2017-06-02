Penalties Now Tougher For Drivers Who Don’t Move Over In Emergencies

June 2, 2017 10:07 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Tougher penalties are going into effect in Colorado for drivers who don’t move over for first responders.

After a bill signing on Thursday by Colorado’s governor, drivers who hit an emergency worker can be now charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, and that goes up to a class 6 felony if the victim dies.

The law is called the Move Over for Cody Act in honor of the late Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue. Donahue was killed last November after being hit by a truck on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

Another trooper, Jaimie Jursevics, was also killed by a drunk driver near the same area a year before.

