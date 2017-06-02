Penalties Now Tougher For Drivers Who Don’t Move Over In Emergencies

Keidel: Don't Write The Cavs Off Because Of Game 1 After one game, Game 1, of the NBA Finals, a 22-point loss to a near-perfect performance by Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, we're being told the Cavs have a microscopic chance - of winning a game. The series is already lost.

It's Never Too Late, Or Too Soon, To Turn Over Your Fantasy Baseball RosterTen weeks into the Major League Baseball season, and a lot of fantasy team owners give up on their rosters coming back from a three-day weekend. Don't be one of them; stay active, for there is still so much time left in the season to make a comeback.