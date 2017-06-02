Men Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup Charged In Stabbing

June 2, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: 11th & Broadway, Brian Lucero, Christian Gulzow, Denver Police, Torchy's Tacos

DENVER (AP) — A man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup when he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Denver has been charged with first-degree murder.

Christian Gulzow, who was formally charged Thursday, was arrested May 23 after surveillance cameras helped officers track him down.

gulzow christian Men Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup Charged In Stabbing

Christian Gulzow (credit: Denver Police)

Witnesses told police that a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatened 29-year-old Brian Lucero in a convenience store and took swings at him with his gloves, which had blades about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long at the end of each finger. They say Lucero walked away, and the 36-year-old Gulzow followed him to a nearby parking lot.

11th and broadway death vo frame 138 Men Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup Charged In Stabbing

(credit: CBS)

Police say Lucero collapsed in the lot, and Gulzow fled on a scooter.

Booking documents do not indicate if Gulzow has hired an attorney.

