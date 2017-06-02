Men Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup Charged In Stabbing

DENVER (AP) — A man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup when he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Denver has been charged with first-degree murder.
Christian Gulzow, who was formally charged Thursday, was arrested May 23 after surveillance cameras helped officers track him down.
Witnesses told police that a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatened 29-year-old Brian Lucero in a convenience store and took swings at him with his gloves, which had blades about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long at the end of each finger. They say Lucero walked away, and the 36-year-old Gulzow followed him to a nearby parking lot.
Police say Lucero collapsed in the lot, and Gulzow fled on a scooter.
Booking documents do not indicate if Gulzow has hired an attorney.
