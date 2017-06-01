Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

June 1, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Greg Schwartz, Heroin, Narcan, Vail

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver woman is alive thanks to the quick thinking actions of a Vail police officer who administered Narcan, reversing a likely heroin overdose.

Police body camera video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows the entire terrifying moments as police worked to get the woman breathing again.

vail narcan save 6pkg frame 936 Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

(credit: Vail Police)

Police Officer Greg Schwartz told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel he never really expected to use the Narcan officers are now required to carry.

“I’m just very happy I had it on me and we could save her life,” Schwartz said.

vail narcan save 6pkg frame 488 Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Vail Police Officer Greg Schwartz (credit: CBS)

It was just before 3 a.m. on May 29, over Memorial Day weekend, when officers received the 911 call summoning them to a suite at the Four Seasons.

vail narcan save 6pkg frame 836 Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

(credit: CBS)

When they arrived, a woman was turning blue and not breathing. Her friends admitted to police they had been taking drugs, including heroin.

“It being at the four seasons which is literally across from the police department, I heard ‘CPR in progress,’ I know I can be there in 30 seconds,” Schwartz told CBS4.

vail narcan save 6pkg frame 76 Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

The Four Seasons in Vail (credit: CBS)

He was the first to respond to the scene and administered two doses of the lifesaving drug, reversing the overdose and eventually brining the victim back to consciousness.

vail narcan save 6pkg frame 717 Police Body Cam Captures Life Saving Actions During Heroin Overdose

(credit: Vail Police)

The unidentified woman and her friends will not face any criminal charges because they are shielded under the Good Samaritan law. Officers just hope they all learned a very important lesson from this nearly fatal encounter.

