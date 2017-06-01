Meal-Kit Service Blue Apron Files To Go Public

June 1, 2017 4:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron has filed to go public.

The New York company is one of the best-known of a wave of companies that sell boxes of ingredients for home-cooked meals.

It said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it had 1 million customers in the first quarter of this year.

Blue Apron’s revenue has grown fast, from $77.8 million in 2014 to $795.4 million last year. But it is not profitable and posted a net loss of $54.9 million in 2016.

It says it plans to raise $100 million, but that is subject to change as bankers gauge demand. Its stock ticker would be “APRN.”

