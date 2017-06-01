Chris Harris Jr. Accepts Denver Athletic Club’s ‘Athlete Of Year’ Honors

DENVER (CBS4) – As the NFL Network rolls out its Top 100 players in the NFL list for this year, it came as something of a shock to many Broncos fans recently that Chris Harris wasn’t in the Top 50.

Denver’s star cornerback may have wound up at No. 63 on that list, but the Denver Athletic Club ranked him at No. 1.

Harris accepted the athletic club’s Athlete of the Year Award at a banquet on Wednesday night.

“There are a lot of prestigious names that have won it in the past, and I’m just thankful to be able to have my name called,” he said earlier this week about the DAC honor.

Wes Welker was the most recent Broncos player to win the award. Other Broncos who’s been selected are as follows:

– Von Miller (2012)

– Champ Bailey (2010)

– Jake Plummer (2006)

– Jason Elam (2005)

– Rod Smith (2002)

– Ed McCaffrey (1999)

– Terrell Davis (1997)

– John Elway (1987)

– Randy Gradishar (1979)

– Craig Morton (1978)

Harris was named an All-Pro for his performance in 2016 along with his fellow cornerback Aqib Talib.

He said he hopes the DAC award leads to some extra benefits down the road.

“I’ve met so many nice people here and made some connections with people out here, and I think that’s good. I can definitely come back here if I need a workout,” Harris said.

“I should have an unlimited free membership for life,” he joked.