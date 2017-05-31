Former Broncos Linebacker Tom Graham Dies

DENVER (CBS4) – Tom Graham, a former linebacker for the Denver Broncos and father of former NFL tight end Daniel Graham, has died.

Graham was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round in 1972 after starring for the Oregon Ducks. He played for Denver for the first few years of his career and then went on to play for the Chiefs, Chargers and Bills.

Graham raised his family in Denver and was a member of the Denver Broncos Alumni Association. His son Daniel was a star at both Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver and at the University of Colorado. He also played for the Broncos for a portion of his successful NFL career.

Tom Graham was 67 and the Denver Post reported he died from cancer.

Broncos are saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Tom Graham ('72-74). A proud member of alumni assoc. and a friend to many w/team. pic.twitter.com/AV9Cyoiw6R — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) May 31, 2017

