Former Broncos Linebacker Tom Graham Dies

May 31, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Graham, Denver Broncos, Oregon Ducks, Tom Graham

DENVER (CBS4) – Tom Graham, a former linebacker for the Denver Broncos and father of former NFL tight end Daniel Graham, has died.

gettyimages 162028471 Former Broncos Linebacker Tom Graham Dies

Denver Broncos linebacker Tom Graham, left, and running back Oliver Ross whoop it up on Nov. 18, 1973, on the sidelines after the Broncos regained possession of the football on a turnover in fourth quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos upset the Steelers 23-13. (Photo By Duane Howell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Graham was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round in 1972 after starring for the Oregon Ducks. He played for Denver for the first few years of his career and then went on to play for the Chiefs, Chargers and Bills.

Graham raised his family in Denver and was a member of the Denver Broncos Alumni Association. His son Daniel was a star at both Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver and at the University of Colorado. He also played for the Broncos for a portion of his successful NFL career.

Tom Graham was 67 and the Denver Post reported he died from cancer.

Broncos team spokesman Patrick Smyth tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Broncos are saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Tom Graham (’72-74). A proud member of alumni assoc. and a friend to many w/team.”

